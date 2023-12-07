Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 372,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 722,234 shares.The stock last traded at $5.99 and had previously closed at $6.06.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 33.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 537,323 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,568,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 27,957.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 156,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.