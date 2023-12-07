Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 372,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 722,234 shares.The stock last traded at $5.99 and had previously closed at $6.06.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
