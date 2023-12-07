Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $128,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after acquiring an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.16. 398,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,712. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $416.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.