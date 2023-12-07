Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.36 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $365.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.51. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.80 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $81,916.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 98,156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lovesac by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Lovesac by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lovesac by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

