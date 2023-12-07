Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several research firms have commented on LUNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Luna Innovations stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $205.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.32. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.
Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.
