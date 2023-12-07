Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Luxottica Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Luxottica Group

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

