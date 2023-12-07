Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

