Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249,772 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $449.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

