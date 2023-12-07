Mark Barrysmith Sells 1,688 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Barrysmith sold 2,846 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $80,257.20.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Unity Software last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Unity Software by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 27.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,088,000 after acquiring an additional 141,542 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

