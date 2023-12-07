Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

