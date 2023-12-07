Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 355,757 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,269,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355,757 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $169,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Fortive by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,501 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

FTV traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.08. 204,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,743. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

