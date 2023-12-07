Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 555,090 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.41% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $315,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after buying an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,490,000 after buying an additional 113,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.23. The stock had a trading volume of 253,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,375. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.12.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

