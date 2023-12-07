Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.64% of ON worth $131,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ON by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ON by 379.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONON traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 893,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,013. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

