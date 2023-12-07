Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.75% of United States Steel worth $153,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 930.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 181.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,512 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 188.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,296,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 847,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.06. 1,482,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.