Marshall Wace LLP Buys 2,052,384 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2,089.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $141,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after buying an additional 525,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.53. 128,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.