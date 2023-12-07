Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.41% of Crocs worth $236,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

