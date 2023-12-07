Marshall Wace LLP Has $215.12 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,868,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790,804 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.17% of Pinterest worth $215,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,328,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.34.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

