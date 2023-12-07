Marshall Wace LLP Has $430.50 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 402,059 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 0.8% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $430,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,427 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.