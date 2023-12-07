Marshall Wace LLP Invests $199.08 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,172,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.00. 2,857,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,919. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.