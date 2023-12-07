Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 522,140 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,653,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,140 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.17% of Qiagen worth $119,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 197.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 167,176 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 28.0% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 563,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 123,059 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 140.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 149,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 87,673 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. 484,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.43. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $51.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

