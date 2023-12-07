Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,930 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.70% of STERIS worth $155,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:STE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.22. 28,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.36. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

