Marshall Wace LLP Sells 226,441 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226,441 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of S&P Global worth $191,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $419.17. The stock had a trading volume of 208,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,759. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

