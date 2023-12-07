Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,591 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $116,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.69.

RACE traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,291. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $209.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.75.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

