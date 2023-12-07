Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells $16,160.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $16,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Match Group stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

