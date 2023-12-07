Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,940 shares during the quarter. Matson comprises approximately 1.9% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.23% of Matson worth $170,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Matson by 35.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Matson by 40.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at $531,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,168. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.67. 22,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,713. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

