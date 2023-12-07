Matthew C. Banks Sells 206 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $21,339.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,648.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Roku by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Roku by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 23,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

