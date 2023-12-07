Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Harry Shuman Sells 575 Shares

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $14,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $181,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

