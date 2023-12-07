Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Harry Shuman Sells 575 Shares

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $14,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $181,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Merus Stock Performance
Shares of MRUS stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.82.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
