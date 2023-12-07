Metahero (HERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $851,960.24

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.32 million and approximately $851,960.24 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002734 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022255 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

