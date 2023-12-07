MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $77.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MET stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 338,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

