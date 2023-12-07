MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $77.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife
MetLife Stock Up 0.0 %
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The rally in Braze, Inc. gains momentum: 30% upside potential
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Is CVS stock ready for a rebound?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.