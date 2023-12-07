MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $568.89

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $568.89, but opened at $557.20. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $561.99, with a volume of 132,322 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 441.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $10,397,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.0% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

