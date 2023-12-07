Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

