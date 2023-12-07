MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 238,340 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,340 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $25,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,304,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,968,000 after buying an additional 4,995,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.