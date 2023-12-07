MML Investors Services LLC Buys 29,071 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after buying an additional 1,908,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

