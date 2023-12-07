MML Investors Services LLC Buys 740 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,529,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,484,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 272,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,871,000 after buying an additional 179,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $503.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.29 and its 200-day moving average is $491.75. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $336.15 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

