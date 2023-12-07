MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,462 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,339 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $334,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $230.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

