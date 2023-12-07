MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,805 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IHI stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

