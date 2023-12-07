Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $10,873,917. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.55. 920,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,777. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

