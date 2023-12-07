monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $225.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.95. The stock had a trading volume of 173,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,390. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.50 and a beta of 1.19. monday.com has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $189.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.83.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 577.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,783,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in monday.com by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,240,000 after purchasing an additional 483,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

