MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $89,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.44.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $389.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.68. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.59 and a 52-week high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

