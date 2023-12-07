MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.
MongoDB Trading Down 10.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $387.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $164.59 and a 1 year high of $442.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $1,854,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,641,567.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $1,854,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,641,567.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.44.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.