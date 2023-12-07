MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $387.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $164.59 and a 1 year high of $442.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.68.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $1,854,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,641,567.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.44.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

