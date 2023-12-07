Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.63% of Moody’s worth $2,315,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,487. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $378.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.