Moonbeam (GLMR) 1-Day Volume Tops $20.92 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $250.12 million and approximately $20.92 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,096,170,653 coins and its circulating supply is 792,552,179 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.