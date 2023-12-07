Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Increased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after buying an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.