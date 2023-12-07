Morpheus.Network (MNW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.05 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $57.05 million and approximately $599,623.63 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.19962675 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $427,246.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.