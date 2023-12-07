National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $53,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,780,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 239.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 726,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NFG opened at $50.14 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.