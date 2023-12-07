Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 194,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,687 shares of company stock worth $2,811,479. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

