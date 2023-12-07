New England Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $154.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,433,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.75. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

