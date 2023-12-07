Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.55

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 522018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

NR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

