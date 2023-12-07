Nicholas (Nick) Jorss Purchases 74,000 Shares of Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR) Stock

Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Jorss bought 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$10,212.00 ($6,762.91).
Ballymore Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 3.87.
Ballymore Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ballymore Resources
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 S&P 500 stocks with rising short interest
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballymore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballymore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.