Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 581,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nikola by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $998.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

About Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.