Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.79. Nikola shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 38,439,726 shares trading hands.

Nikola Stock Down 17.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $822.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

About Nikola

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

